AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

NYSE:AVB opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $167.01 and a 12 month high of $222.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.02 and its 200-day moving average is $211.01.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,404,000 after buying an additional 195,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,234,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,589,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,115,000 after acquiring an additional 76,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

