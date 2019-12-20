Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of AX stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,779 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,664,000 after buying an additional 89,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 675,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 57,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

