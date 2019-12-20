Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NYSE BKI opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $200,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

