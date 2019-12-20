Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $151.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,452 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.