JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to “Overweight”

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

BRX has been the topic of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,795. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $5,287,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.