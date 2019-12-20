Bank of America Begins Coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

