Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluent’s earnings. Fluent reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluent will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fluent.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Fluent’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLNT shares. TheStreet cut Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research downgraded Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,216,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,801.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander Mandel purchased 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at $35,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 835.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 253,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 54.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fluent by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 5.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.