Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 676,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,961 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

