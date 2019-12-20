$0.17 EPS Expected for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. Banc of California posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 485.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

