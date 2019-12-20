Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) PT Lowered to GBX 648 at Goldman Sachs Group

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 709 ($9.33) to GBX 648 ($8.52) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DMGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 793.50 ($10.44).

Shares of LON DMGT opened at GBX 833 ($10.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1-year low of GBX 555 ($7.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 840.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 804.40.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4017.0001347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

