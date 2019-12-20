Independent Research Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €17.00 Price Target

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suedzucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of SZU opened at €16.23 ($18.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. Suedzucker has a 52 week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 52 week high of €16.33 ($18.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €13.49 and a 200-day moving average of €13.96.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

