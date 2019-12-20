Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Raised to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Senior in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senior has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.30) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.89. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.98 million and a P/E ratio of 16.34.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

