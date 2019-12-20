Brokerages Expect SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. SunCoke Energy also reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $510.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 103.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $127,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

