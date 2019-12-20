Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.77. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -952.38%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

