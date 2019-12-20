Insider Selling: SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 10,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Carlton Reckling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-Bone alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

SIBN stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $502.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of -0.59. SI-Bone Inc has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. On average, research analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at $5,249,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 659,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 222,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SI-Bone by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SI-Bone by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.