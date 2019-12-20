Brent Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $202,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,002.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $139,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $140,520.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $137,160.00.

Shares of IRMD opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. Iradimed Corp has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 22.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,696,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 49.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

