Todd Mckinnon Sells 1,773 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $206,784.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,856.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OKTA opened at $115.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.14. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 27.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,048,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 234.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after purchasing an additional 711,032 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,881,000 after purchasing an additional 910,449 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

