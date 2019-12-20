Todd Mckinnon Sells 1,773 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $206,784.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,856.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
OKTA opened at $115.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.14. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $141.85.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.