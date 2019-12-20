Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Director Sells $209,971.08 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Director Mark Chin sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $209,971.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Chin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Mark Chin sold 103,754 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $1,884,172.64.

On Friday, December 6th, Mark Chin sold 47,752 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $914,450.80.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. Equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HARP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

