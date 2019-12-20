Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 6,068 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $219,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,729.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $723.87 million, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,398,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 149,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 173,214 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 305,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.