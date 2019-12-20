Glenn Schiffman Sells 1,000 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $228,370.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total transaction of $434,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $238.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $161.39 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.48.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 139.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

