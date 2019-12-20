Insider Selling: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $228,140.00 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger D. Dansey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $607,400.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Roger D. Dansey sold 3,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $221,400.00.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

