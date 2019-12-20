Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Philippe Benacin Sells 3,184 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $230,871.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,871.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Philippe Benacin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $6,578,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,321 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

