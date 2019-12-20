Insider Selling: ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Director Sells C$252,000.00 in Stock

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.40, for a total value of C$252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,584,525.60.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$49.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a twelve month low of C$36.63 and a twelve month high of C$51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10.

Get ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) alerts:

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.