Insider Buying: UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Insider Buys 17,195 Shares of Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $243,997.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.63. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 560,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 18.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113,194 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 506,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

