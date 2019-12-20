Insider Selling: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EWBC opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after buying an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 179,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,431,000 after purchasing an additional 96,929 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,897,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,298,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,062.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,218,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

