Insider Selling: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of EWBC opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $56.09.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after buying an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 179,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,431,000 after purchasing an additional 96,929 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,897,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,298,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,062.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,218,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
