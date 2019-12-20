Brian J. Mcmenamy Sells 6,456 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

