Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,511.67 ($19.89).

LON KWS opened at GBX 1,437 ($18.90) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $927.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,312.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,446.54.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

