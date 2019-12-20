Benchmark Boosts ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $20.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACMR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.42 million, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACM Research by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.