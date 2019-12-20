ValuEngine Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.