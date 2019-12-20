Goldman Sachs Group Raises Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 56

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.16) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 65.27 ($0.86).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 63.28 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £100,161.60 ($131,756.91).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.