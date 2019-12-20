Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 441

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.
ELTA opened at GBX 410.89 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. Electra Private Equity has a 12 month low of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 412 ($5.42). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 339.67.
About Electra Private Equity
