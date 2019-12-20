Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 441

Dec 20th, 2019

Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

ELTA opened at GBX 410.89 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. Electra Private Equity has a 12 month low of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 412 ($5.42). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 339.67.

About Electra Private Equity

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

