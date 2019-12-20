Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EVG opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.16. Evgen Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 33 ($0.43).

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (1.43) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

