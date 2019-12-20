JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 460

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 546.91 ($7.19).

HTG stock opened at GBX 406.79 ($5.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 360.20 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 403.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 459.71.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

