Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 135 ($1.78).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsworth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 133 ($1.75).

Get Huntsworth alerts:

LON HNT opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Huntsworth has a 12 month low of GBX 76.60 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The stock has a market cap of $277.58 million and a PE ratio of 23.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.84.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.