DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 134166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5,562.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

