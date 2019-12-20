NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.72

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 36280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.67 million. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $916,097.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,731.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 14,622 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $406,637.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,022.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,923 shares of company stock worth $13,372,542. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in NMI by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NMI by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

