NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.72

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 36280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.
NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.
In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $916,097.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,731.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 14,622 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $406,637.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,022.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,923 shares of company stock worth $13,372,542. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in NMI by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NMI by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
