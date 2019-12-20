Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.33

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.33 and last traded at $78.20, with a volume of 8221847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,335,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Citigroup by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

