Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Sable Resources (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company has a strategic alliance with Westhaven Ventures Inc The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

