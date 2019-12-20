Xtierra (CVE:XAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.

About Xtierra (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

