Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Condor Resources (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes 11 projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, Huiñac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, and Quilisane.

