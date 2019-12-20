VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.08

Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 1051350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.