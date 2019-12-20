First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.91

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 562896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.
