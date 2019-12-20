First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.91

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 562896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,244,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,838,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,581 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,917,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,320,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,124,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,214 shares during the period.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

