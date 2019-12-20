Jupiter Green Investment Trust (LON:JGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $199.00

Shares of Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 million and a PE ratio of -101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 193.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 191.92.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JGC)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

