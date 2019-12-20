Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.65

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 244114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $718.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 664,654 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 96.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,930 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

