Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.65

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 244114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The firm has a market cap of $718.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 664,654 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 96.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,930 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
