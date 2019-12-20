Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.04

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 22190426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,382,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,220,000 after purchasing an additional 577,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,569,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,066,000 after buying an additional 5,452,187 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,071,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,769,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,126,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after buying an additional 1,111,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,095.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,838,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after buying an additional 2,601,420 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

