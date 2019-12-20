Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Gap Down to $56.28

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $56.28. Unilever shares last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 181,117 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Unilever by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

