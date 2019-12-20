Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.80

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.80 and last traded at $148.63, with a volume of 48785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average of $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $690.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Valmont Industries by 57.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

