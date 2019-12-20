Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 15%

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:NOB) fell 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 223,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 193,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $10.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 70,641 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

