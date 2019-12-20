Crystal Peak Minerals (CVE:CPM) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Crystal Peak Minerals Inc (CVE:CPM) rose 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 645,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,313% from the average daily volume of 45,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85.

Crystal Peak Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CPM)

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration-stage company, focuses on the production and sale of specialty fertilizers. It holds interests in the Sevier Playa property, a sulphate of potash project that covers an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Millard County, Utah. The company was formerly known as EPM Mining Ventures Inc and changed its name to Crystal Peak Minerals Inc in June 2015.

