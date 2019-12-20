Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 160 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Primary Health Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 150 ($1.97).

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 152 ($2.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is -0.71%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (?PHP?) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

